2410 Pima Dr. S

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unfurnished Long Term Pool Home! Large Lot! - This is a beautiful POOL home! Unfurnished long term rental centrally located! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home sits on .6 of an acre and backs to wash for more privacy! Entire lot fenced! This home is on SOLAR! Brand New Solar panels installed! Large master bedroom with hardwood floors, over sized master closet and large master bath! Don't let the age fool you! This home has had many upgrades! Tile counter tops in the kitchen and all new kitchen appliances! Plenty of room for side parking and so much more! No pets! Approx 1674 sq. ft. Ask for Liela.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5009173)