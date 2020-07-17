All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
2410 Pima Dr. S
2410 Pima Dr. S

2410 South Pima Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2410 South Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unfurnished Long Term Pool Home! Large Lot! - This is a beautiful POOL home! Unfurnished long term rental centrally located! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home sits on .6 of an acre and backs to wash for more privacy! Entire lot fenced! This home is on SOLAR! Brand New Solar panels installed! Large master bedroom with hardwood floors, over sized master closet and large master bath! Don't let the age fool you! This home has had many upgrades! Tile counter tops in the kitchen and all new kitchen appliances! Plenty of room for side parking and so much more! No pets! Approx 1674 sq. ft. Ask for Liela.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Pima Dr. S have any available units?
2410 Pima Dr. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
What amenities does 2410 Pima Dr. S have?
Some of 2410 Pima Dr. S's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Pima Dr. S currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Pima Dr. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Pima Dr. S pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Pima Dr. S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2410 Pima Dr. S offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Pima Dr. S offers parking.
Does 2410 Pima Dr. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Pima Dr. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Pima Dr. S have a pool?
Yes, 2410 Pima Dr. S has a pool.
Does 2410 Pima Dr. S have accessible units?
No, 2410 Pima Dr. S does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Pima Dr. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Pima Dr. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Pima Dr. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Pima Dr. S does not have units with air conditioning.
