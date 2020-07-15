All apartments in Lake Havasu City
2410 Hillview Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2410 Hillview Dr

2410 Hillview Drive · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2410 Hillview Dr · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room. Living room with plenty of sitting room and fireplace. 1 space available the in garage. Walled yard with a large covered patio to enjoy those nice Havasu days. 4 month minimum, no pets, includes cable & internet, 2008 sqft, built in 2006, ask for Liela

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2410 Hillview Dr have any available units?
2410 Hillview Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 Hillview Dr have?
Some of 2410 Hillview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Hillview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Hillview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Hillview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Hillview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2410 Hillview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Hillview Dr offers parking.
Does 2410 Hillview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Hillview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Hillview Dr have a pool?
No, 2410 Hillview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Hillview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2410 Hillview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Hillview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Hillview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Hillview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Hillview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

