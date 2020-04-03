All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 2110 Swanson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
2110 Swanson Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2110 Swanson Ave

2110 Swanson Ave · (928) 298-3656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2110 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
internet access
media room
Welcome to The Views, Lake Havasu's premier adult community. Designed to promote healthy living, engage your adventurous spirit, and build lasting friendships. Featuring upscale amenities and conveniences to add ease and comfort to your life. On-site Chef, Bistro Bar & Cafe, Weekly Housekeeping, Outdoor Pool, Utilities (phone, cable, Wi-Fi, and Alexa), Concierge Service, Fitness Center, Transportation, Salon, Theater and Media Room, ALL INCLUDED. Suite C features a fully appointed kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious living. Each suite also includes laundry area with Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Swanson Ave have any available units?
2110 Swanson Ave has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 Swanson Ave have?
Some of 2110 Swanson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Swanson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Swanson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Swanson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Swanson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2110 Swanson Ave offer parking?
No, 2110 Swanson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Swanson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Swanson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Swanson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Swanson Ave has a pool.
Does 2110 Swanson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2110 Swanson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Swanson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Swanson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Swanson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Swanson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2110 Swanson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with BalconyLake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity