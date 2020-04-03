2110 Swanson Ave

Amenities

Welcome to The Views, Lake Havasu's premier adult community. Designed to promote healthy living, engage your adventurous spirit, and build lasting friendships. Featuring upscale amenities and conveniences to add ease and comfort to your life. On-site Chef, Bistro Bar & Cafe, Weekly Housekeeping, Outdoor Pool, Utilities (phone, cable, Wi-Fi, and Alexa), Concierge Service, Fitness Center, Transportation, Salon, Theater and Media Room, ALL INCLUDED. Suite C features a fully appointed kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious living. Each suite also includes laundry area with Washer & Dryer.