Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:39 PM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ

Finding an apartment in Kachina Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Chof Trail
2278 Chof Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Kachina Village - Great split level 4 bedroom home with fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen, Stainless appliances, double oven,wood floors throughout the living area, central air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bow and Arrow Acres
27 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Universtiy Heights
1 Unit Available
3060 S Walkup Dr
3060 South Walkup Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2641 sqft
Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
533 W. Nugget Trail
533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
533 W.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:39am
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2605 N. MAIN ST.
2605 North Main Street, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2605 N. MAIN ST. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Flagstaff Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1200 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5700 N. VILLA CIRCLE #457 B
5700 North Villa Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
565 sqft
5700 N. VILLA CIRCLE #457 B Available 07/01/20 1 Bed Plus Loft Condo - One Occupant Only 1 Bedroom Plus Loft, 1 Bathroom, 565 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1360 sqft
1477 E. Turney Dr. Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1 Available 07/06/20 Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1270 sqft
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LaPlaza Vieja
1 Unit Available
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
Pine View Village Apartments - Property Id: 282406 Hello, I have an unfurnished studio available ASAP at Pine View Village Apartments. The rent is $1200 a month with everything included. Apartment is pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Square
700 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
West Village
1 Unit Available
1667 West Mikey Drive
1667 West Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
This property will be leased before July NO COSIGNER/ SMOKING Master bedroom has an en-suite double vanity bathroom and a giant walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Swiss Manor
1 Unit Available
3345 East Linda Vista Drive - 1
3345 East Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1413 sqft
Great location close to trails, shopping, and outdoor fun. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, washer, dryer, and fridge included. 2 car garage, with a back yard. Small pets are negotiable.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1296 S Mark Lane
1296 South Mark Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
1003 E. 6th Ave. Unit A
1003 East 6th Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
Affordable 2 Bedroom home near Downtown Yuma! - Water/Sewer and Trash are included in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kachina Village, AZ

Finding an apartment in Kachina Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

