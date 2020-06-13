Apartment List
/
AZ
/
carefree
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ

Finding an apartment in Carefree that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1451 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
La Buena Vida Estates
1 Unit Available
6005 E Sonoran Trail
6005 East Sonoran Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3661 sqft
Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
Results within 5 miles of Carefree

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4319 E Smokehouse Trl
4319 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2412 sqft
Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Troon North
1 Unit Available
10907 E VIA DONA Road
10907 East via Dona Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3456 sqft
Now available immediatly !Beautiful custom home located in the prestigous Gated Troon North Golf Community. This open airy floor plan features 4 bedroom and 4 baths. Two master suites each complete with full bath and walk in closets.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Red Dog Ranch
1 Unit Available
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tatum Ranch
1 Unit Available
5131 E SKINNER Drive
5131 East Skinner Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1827 sqft
Located on a Cut de Sac street. Recently remodeled.New carpet, newly painted, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, fixtures and faucets. The previous owner just replaced all window panes with failed seals.All new window blinds.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
10665 E PALO BREA Drive
10665 East Palo Brea Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3027 sqft
Available through 10/29/2020. Recently remodeled & FULLY FURNISHED custom 3 bed / 3.5 bath, 3.5 car garage on an elevated private lot with mountain & city views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
6431 East Barwick Drive
6431 East Barwick Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3434 sqft
HORSE PROPERTY!!! Nestled in the beautiful Cave Creek desert this custom home boasts over 3400 sq feet of gorgeous CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS!!! Light and bright open spacious family room opens up in to your GOURMET

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Troon North
1 Unit Available
9678 East Hidden Green Drive
9678 East Hidden Green Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4256 sqft
Step into your dreamy desert home-away-from-home where you will spend hours relaxing in the resort-style backyard, taking a dip in the heated Pool and Jacuzzi, enjoying the gorgeous greenery.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5207 E Lone Mountain Road
5207 East Lone Mountain Road, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2218 sqft
This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless
Results within 10 miles of Carefree
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Desert Peak
16 Units Available
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Desert Ridge
9 Units Available
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
26 Units Available
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1262 sqft
Great location, close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
62 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
64 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
$
23 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
1031 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Desert Ridge
32 Units Available
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1467 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment can be a challenge, especially if you have a furry friend.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sonoran Foothills
1 Unit Available
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr.
1829 West Dusty Wren Drive, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4035 sqft
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. - BASEMENT HOME!! - Immaculate 4 Bed + Loft + Office, 3.5 Bath Home w/ Basement In Phoenix! - Lots of Upgrades! - Cul-De-Sac Lot in Gated Community! - Call Now! - Immaculate 4 bedroom + Office, & Loft, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Desert Ridge
1 Unit Available
4245 E Folgers Rd
4245 East Folgers Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2774 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Desert Ridge Home - Gorgeous!! fully upgraded, two level home in highly sought after Desert Ridge area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9413 E Calle De Valle
9413 East Calle De Valle Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2584 sqft
Pinnacle Peak Shadows - Gorgeous single level home in Pinnacle Peak Shadows with mature desert landscape front and back. A true gem in the desert, this community rarely has a lease opportunity.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carefree, AZ

Finding an apartment in Carefree that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Carefree 2 BedroomsCarefree 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarefree 3 BedroomsCarefree Apartments with Balcony
Carefree Apartments with GarageCarefree Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarefree Apartments with ParkingCarefree Apartments with Pool
Carefree Apartments with Washer-DryerCarefree Furnished ApartmentsCarefree Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College