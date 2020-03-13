5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

2 Bed / 1 Bath HOME Section 8 Maricopa County Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - This single level home comes with 2 bed, 1 bath, spacious living room, and a HUGE yard.

Bedroom Information Bedrooms Plus: 2,Bathroom Information,# of Bathrooms: 1, Kitchen & Dining Information Eat-in Kitchen, Interior Features # of Interior Levels: 1, Heating & Cooling, Electric Heating Refrigeration. SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: Calle Guadalupe & Avenida Yaqui



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532902)