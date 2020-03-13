All apartments in Guadalupe
Find more places like 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guadalupe, AZ
/
5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119

5514 East Calle Encinas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5514 East Calle Encinas, Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bed / 1 Bath HOME Section 8 Maricopa County Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - This single level home comes with 2 bed, 1 bath, spacious living room, and a HUGE yard.
Bedroom Information Bedrooms Plus: 2,Bathroom Information,# of Bathrooms: 1, Kitchen & Dining Information Eat-in Kitchen, Interior Features # of Interior Levels: 1, Heating & Cooling, Electric Heating Refrigeration. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: Calle Guadalupe & Avenida Yaqui

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 have any available units?
5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guadalupe, AZ.
Is 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 currently offering any rent specials?
5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 pet-friendly?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guadalupe.
Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 offer parking?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 does not offer parking.
Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 have a pool?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 does not have a pool.
Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 have accessible units?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 E Calle Encinas 21245090-Location 119 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZParadise Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZSun City West, AZCoolidge, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College