Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
17 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Goodyear, AZ
Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
Results within 1 mile of Goodyear
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Results within 5 miles of Goodyear
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
18 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13522 W Maryland Ave
13522 West Maryland Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
950 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled mobile home at Dysart and Glendale! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. NO HOA! This home has been remodeled from top to bottom.
Results within 10 miles of Goodyear
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
977 sqft
Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
917 sqft
A modern community just off I-10. CenturyLink security, playground, Wi-Fi-ready home and large pool. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio. Lots of storage. Close to area parks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
927 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
936 sqft
Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and extra storage. Community amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westover Parc in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
16150 N Ralston Road
16150 North Ralston Road, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
MOST AFFORDABLE rental in Maricopa! This is for the guest home north of house. Shared utilities come to about $150 per month. This home is located on a quiet 3.3 acre lot. Home boasts lots of storage.
