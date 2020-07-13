/
apartments with pool
16 Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ with pool
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1381 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle.
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.
6099 w Yorktown
6099 West Yorktown May, Florence, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$1,675
3218 sqft
Large 6Bd/4Ba, Vaulted ceilings, dramatic staircase, Clean plush carpet, large 20'' tile in kitch+baths, soft earth tones +designers accents. Large master suite on 1st floor, bay windows, walk-in closet, w/built in organization system.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$930
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1159 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
2300 E Magma Rd
2300 East Magma Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in San Tan Valley. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020.
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.
321 S Verdad Ln
321 South Verdad Lane, Casa Grande, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2688 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom home at nearly 2,700 square feet! Be the first residents in this just finished new build loaded with upgrades including granite slab countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and espresso colored cabinets with upgraded
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.
837 East Lancaster Circle - 1
837 E Lancaster Cir, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
513 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW AS A YEARLY RENTAL. This cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom FULLY FURNISHED unit is located in the 55+ community of Casita Hermosa in Florence. This unit comes with everything you need.
29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,318
2172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.