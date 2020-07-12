Apartment List
/
AZ
/
coolidge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:32 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coolidge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
924 W STARVIEW Avenue
924 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
175 E PATTON Avenue
175 Patton Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Three bedroom home in new subdivision of Coolidge. complete with all appliance, this house is move in ready. Large back yard, very comfortable property, with no one behind the house. One story house, with a one car extra deep garage.
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1765 E Cardinal Dr
1765 East Cardinal Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2794 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Located in Mission Valley just north of Kortsen and east of Arizola. Spacious floor plan featuring a living room, family room, den, bonus loft, and 4 bedrooms! The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6099 w Yorktown
6099 West Yorktown May, Florence, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$1,675
3218 sqft
Large 6Bd/4Ba, Vaulted ceilings, dramatic staircase, Clean plush carpet, large 20'' tile in kitch+baths, soft earth tones +designers accents. Large master suite on 1st floor, bay windows, walk-in closet, w/built in organization system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1576 W CALLE TUBERIA --
1576 West Calle Tuberia, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY''. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $3900 down.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$930
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1159 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2300 E Magma Rd
2300 East Magma Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in San Tan Valley. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2392 S LAMB Road
2392 South Lamb Road, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,318
2172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
11 West Nolana Place
11 Nolana Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Home for rent in San Tan Valley with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet located near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
297 W TROPICAL Drive
297 West Tropical Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Beautiful brand new clean home in a awesome subdivision. Nice Stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan w/a large kitchen that opens into the family room. Nice low maintenance backyard with covered patio. 1 block away from park and picnic area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coolidge, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coolidge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Coolidge 2 BedroomsCoolidge 3 BedroomsCoolidge Apartments with Balcony
Coolidge Apartments with GarageCoolidge Apartments with ParkingCoolidge Dog Friendly Apartments
Coolidge Furnished ApartmentsCoolidge Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College