2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Coolidge
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2664 E OCOTILLO Drive
2664 East Ocotillo Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$699
980 sqft
Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY ONLY''. NOT available for normal rent. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $2900 down.
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1381 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
2079 South Clubhouse Drive
2079 South Clubhouse Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
835 sqft
Close to golf course in quiet peaceful setting. Split floor plan with 2 master bedrooms, 2 full bath ensuite. Covered patio in front with nice storage. Arcadia doors lead to both front and back patio.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
3 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
2 Units Available
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1068 sqft
Community features covered parking, pool and emergency maintenance. Apartments with AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen, and private patio or balcony. Convenient location close to Mosely Park and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1090 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1206 East 11th Place
1206 East 11th Place, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$999
1140 sqft
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Casa Grande 2 bedroom 2 bath for only $999 per month. Great location, Great Price. This one will not last long.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard
3721 North Florence Boulevard, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Stunning fully furnished home located on the Florence Gardens golf course - the back yard is large and the perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing outside, either by getting some sun in the summer, or enjoying a small fire in the winter.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1149 East 5th Street
1149 East 5th Street, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
528 sqft
**Key only unlocks back door at this time but will be corrected soon** Cute 2 bed 1 bath home in Casa Grande. Spacious and open. All tile throughout.