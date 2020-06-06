All apartments in Coolidge
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:59 PM

1050 W KACHINA Drive

1050 Kachina Drive · (480) 396-9766
Location

1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ 85128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Half Bath Downstairs, Loft, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Oversized Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have any available units?
1050 W KACHINA Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have?
Some of 1050 W KACHINA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 W KACHINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 W KACHINA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 W KACHINA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 W KACHINA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1050 W KACHINA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 W KACHINA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have a pool?
No, 1050 W KACHINA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 W KACHINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 W KACHINA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 W KACHINA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 W KACHINA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
