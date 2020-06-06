1050 W KACHINA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Half Bath Downstairs, Loft, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Oversized Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats