8180 E Rawhide Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

The perfect fully furnished home just minutes from Sabino Canyon! Modern amenities throughout, open floor plan and a peaceful backyard with a pool, covered patio and privacy. This 5BD/3BA house offers 2 master suites with walk in showers. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, huge island with seating for 4, custom cabinetry. Electric/gas included up to $200 per month, $50 per month water and Roku tv and wifi Internet included, as well as weekly pool cleaning. Located near shopping, grocery store, bank, restaurants and much more. Call Nicolette Servoss for SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202