Catalina Foothills, AZ
8180 E Rawhide Trail
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 AM

8180 E Rawhide Trail

8180 East Rawhide Trail · (800) 635-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8180 East Rawhide Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2630 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
The perfect fully furnished home just minutes from Sabino Canyon! Modern amenities throughout, open floor plan and a peaceful backyard with a pool, covered patio and privacy. This 5BD/3BA house offers 2 master suites with walk in showers. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, huge island with seating for 4, custom cabinetry. Electric/gas included up to $200 per month, $50 per month water and Roku tv and wifi Internet included, as well as weekly pool cleaning. Located near shopping, grocery store, bank, restaurants and much more. Call Nicolette Servoss for SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have any available units?
8180 E Rawhide Trail has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have?
Some of 8180 E Rawhide Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 E Rawhide Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8180 E Rawhide Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 E Rawhide Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8180 E Rawhide Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail offer parking?
No, 8180 E Rawhide Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8180 E Rawhide Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8180 E Rawhide Trail has a pool.
Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have accessible units?
No, 8180 E Rawhide Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8180 E Rawhide Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8180 E Rawhide Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8180 E Rawhide Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
