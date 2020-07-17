All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6651 N Campbell Ave #279

6651 North Campbell Avenue · (520) 382-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Skyline Village Condominium

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, One Bath Condo - Beautiful Skyline Villas: Located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is this gorgeous 168 unit luxury condominium complex. Resort style amenities includes a heated pool and spa, lighted tennis court, outdoor grilling, exercise facility, clubhouse and beautifully landscaped grounds. Kick back and enjoy the views from your private balcony.

Located directly North of La Encantada Mall, AJ’s Fine Foods and some of Tucson’s best restaurants, including RA Sushi, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, North, Armitage and Blancos Tacos and Tequila.

Rental Rates are Seasonal:
May - September $1300. monthly
October and April $1500. monthly
November - March $2000. monthly

*Please NOTE there is a two month minimum for Winter 2021.
*Long term lease may be negotiated

$500 Security Deposit ($250 refundable/$250 non-refundable as cleaning fee)
$75 Non-Refundable Administration Fee
$150 Non Refundable Pet Fee, per pet - based on owner and association approval

For additional information - Please call # 520-382-6800.

Cable and internet not provided.

*Unfortunately at this time we do not accept the Section 8/HUD Vash Housing Vouchers*

(RLNE4894691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have any available units?
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have?
Some of 6651 N Campbell Ave #279's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 currently offering any rent specials?
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 is pet friendly.
Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 offer parking?
No, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 does not offer parking.
Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have a pool?
Yes, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 has a pool.
Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have accessible units?
No, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 N Campbell Ave #279 does not have units with air conditioning.
