6651 N Campbell Ave #279 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, One Bath Condo - Beautiful Skyline Villas: Located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is this gorgeous 168 unit luxury condominium complex. Resort style amenities includes a heated pool and spa, lighted tennis court, outdoor grilling, exercise facility, clubhouse and beautifully landscaped grounds. Kick back and enjoy the views from your private balcony.



Located directly North of La Encantada Mall, AJ’s Fine Foods and some of Tucson’s best restaurants, including RA Sushi, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, North, Armitage and Blancos Tacos and Tequila.



Rental Rates are Seasonal:

May - September $1300. monthly

October and April $1500. monthly

November - March $2000. monthly



*Please NOTE there is a two month minimum for Winter 2021.

*Long term lease may be negotiated



$500 Security Deposit ($250 refundable/$250 non-refundable as cleaning fee)

$75 Non-Refundable Administration Fee

$150 Non Refundable Pet Fee, per pet - based on owner and association approval



For additional information - Please call # 520-382-6800.



Cable and internet not provided.



*Unfortunately at this time we do not accept the Section 8/HUD Vash Housing Vouchers*



