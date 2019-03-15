5750 N Camino Esplendora

Amenities

All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise. All appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Community pool, spa, club house and BBQ grills. Assigned covered parking. Assistive animals only. Walk to shopping and restaurants and close to La Encantada Mall. District #16 Schools.No section 8.