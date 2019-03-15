All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like 5750 N Camino Esplendora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
5750 N Camino Esplendora
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:48 PM

5750 N Camino Esplendora

5750 North Camino Esplendora · (520) 331-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Skyline Bel Air Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Skyline Bel Air Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise. All appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Community pool, spa, club house and BBQ grills. Assigned covered parking. Assistive animals only. Walk to shopping and restaurants and close to La Encantada Mall. District #16 Schools.No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have any available units?
5750 N Camino Esplendora has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have?
Some of 5750 N Camino Esplendora's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 N Camino Esplendora currently offering any rent specials?
5750 N Camino Esplendora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 N Camino Esplendora pet-friendly?
No, 5750 N Camino Esplendora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora offer parking?
Yes, 5750 N Camino Esplendora does offer parking.
Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 N Camino Esplendora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have a pool?
Yes, 5750 N Camino Esplendora has a pool.
Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have accessible units?
No, 5750 N Camino Esplendora does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 N Camino Esplendora has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 N Camino Esplendora have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 N Camino Esplendora does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5750 N Camino Esplendora?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity