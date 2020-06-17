All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like 5710 E Camino Del Tronido.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
5710 E Camino Del Tronido
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:07 AM

5710 E Camino Del Tronido

5710 East Camino Del Tronido · (520) 615-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5710 East Camino Del Tronido, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sunrise Presidio Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills. Community Pool and Spa, Tennis and PICKLEBALL! Great restaurants and shopping too! 2 bedrooms + Den/Office and 2 bathrooms, galley style kitchen with eat in area. Dining area and living room are open and have lots of windows for natural light, Large yard out back and a HUGE wrap around Patio Enjoy the Arizona weather, grab a book or the newspaper. Speaking of books owner has left a huge library of books for your enjoyment as well. Master bedroom has sliding glass door that leads out to the lovely yard. Two car garage Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Call agent with pet requests. Owner is licensed agent in Arizona

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have any available units?
5710 E Camino Del Tronido has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have?
Some of 5710 E Camino Del Tronido's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 E Camino Del Tronido currently offering any rent specials?
5710 E Camino Del Tronido isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 E Camino Del Tronido pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido is pet friendly.
Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido offer parking?
Yes, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido does offer parking.
Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have a pool?
Yes, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido has a pool.
Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have accessible units?
No, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido has units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 E Camino Del Tronido have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 E Camino Del Tronido does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5710 E Camino Del Tronido?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity