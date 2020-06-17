5710 E Camino Del Tronido

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills. Community Pool and Spa, Tennis and PICKLEBALL! Great restaurants and shopping too! 2 bedrooms + Den/Office and 2 bathrooms, galley style kitchen with eat in area. Dining area and living room are open and have lots of windows for natural light, Large yard out back and a HUGE wrap around Patio Enjoy the Arizona weather, grab a book or the newspaper. Speaking of books owner has left a huge library of books for your enjoyment as well. Master bedroom has sliding glass door that leads out to the lovely yard. Two car garage Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Call agent with pet requests. Owner is licensed agent in Arizona