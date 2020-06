Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel fireplace furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

La Paloma Beauty overlooking the golf course with magnificent mountain and city views! This fully furnished exceptionally well decorated 3 bedroom home has just been completely refinished throughout, including paint, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and has beautiful tile flooring. Bright, open, peaceful and relaxing to enjoy for your short term or long term stay! CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY AND RATES.