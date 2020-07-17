All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

3730 N Camino Blanco Place

3730 North Camino Blanco Place · (520) 877-4940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3730 North Camino Blanco Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
River House Canyon Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2470 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath custom home located on private hilltop with open floorplan boasts expansive Great Room with fireplace and has room for several furniture groupings! Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances, granite counters, ample cabinet space & custom tiled backsplash! Bathrooms have been fully upgraded with granite counters, custom tile bath/shower surrounds & upgraded lighting fixtures! Solar Power System w/Smart Thermostat installed. Electric bills so low its unbelievable! Take in beautiful views/sunsets from your front & back covered porches! 3 car tandem garage w/additional concrete pad for RV or extra vehicle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have any available units?
3730 N Camino Blanco Place has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have?
Some of 3730 N Camino Blanco Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 N Camino Blanco Place currently offering any rent specials?
3730 N Camino Blanco Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 N Camino Blanco Place pet-friendly?
No, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place offer parking?
Yes, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place offers parking.
Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have a pool?
No, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place does not have a pool.
Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have accessible units?
No, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 N Camino Blanco Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 N Camino Blanco Place does not have units with air conditioning.
