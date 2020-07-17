3730 N Camino Blanco Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath custom home located on private hilltop with open floorplan boasts expansive Great Room with fireplace and has room for several furniture groupings! Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances, granite counters, ample cabinet space & custom tiled backsplash! Bathrooms have been fully upgraded with granite counters, custom tile bath/shower surrounds & upgraded lighting fixtures! Solar Power System w/Smart Thermostat installed. Electric bills so low its unbelievable! Take in beautiful views/sunsets from your front & back covered porches! 3 car tandem garage w/additional concrete pad for RV or extra vehicle!