Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
3338 W. Treeline Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

3338 W. Treeline Drive

3338 West Treeline Drive · (520) 777-6507 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Raintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3338 W. Treeline Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, pull-out shelving, top of the line (stainless appliances), formal dining area- perfect for entertaining. Tile floors, cheerful paint scheme, ceiling fans throughout, recessed and upgraded lighting. Generous Master suite with dual closets, Full remodeled Master bathroom with dual sinks, and slate tile shower. ....Larger 2 and 3rd bedrooms, covered patio, mature landscape, large storage shed, double gate and the list goes on!!!!! Call Daniel for a scheduled viewing 520-777-6507 ext 2.

(RLNE1948094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have any available units?
3338 W. Treeline Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have?
Some of 3338 W. Treeline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 W. Treeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3338 W. Treeline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 W. Treeline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 W. Treeline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3338 W. Treeline Drive does offer parking.
Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 W. Treeline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have a pool?
No, 3338 W. Treeline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3338 W. Treeline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 W. Treeline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 W. Treeline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3338 W. Treeline Drive has units with air conditioning.
