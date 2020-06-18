3338 W. Treeline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, pull-out shelving, top of the line (stainless appliances), formal dining area- perfect for entertaining. Tile floors, cheerful paint scheme, ceiling fans throughout, recessed and upgraded lighting. Generous Master suite with dual closets, Full remodeled Master bathroom with dual sinks, and slate tile shower. ....Larger 2 and 3rd bedrooms, covered patio, mature landscape, large storage shed, double gate and the list goes on!!!!! Call Daniel for a scheduled viewing 520-777-6507 ext 2.



(RLNE1948094)