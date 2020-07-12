Apartment List
/
AZ
/
casa grande
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casa Grande apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$930
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1159 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1765 E Cardinal Dr
1765 East Cardinal Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2794 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Located in Mission Valley just north of Kortsen and east of Arizola. Spacious floor plan featuring a living room, family room, den, bonus loft, and 4 bedrooms! The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2392 S LAMB Road
2392 South Lamb Road, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
297 W TROPICAL Drive
297 West Tropical Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Beautiful brand new clean home in a awesome subdivision. Nice Stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan w/a large kitchen that opens into the family room. Nice low maintenance backyard with covered patio. 1 block away from park and picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd
9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard, Arizona City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1439 sqft
Available 05/04/20 Gorgeous, single-family home in Arizona City. Beautiful upgrades, atrium/patio in the center, huge Arizona room, storage unit in the back yard, den, extra-large garage and so much more! Resident responsible for all utilities.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1576 W CALLE TUBERIA --
1576 West Calle Tuberia, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY''. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $3900 down.
Results within 10 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
20598 N LEMON DROP Drive
20598 Lemon Drop Drive, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1593 sqft
This home on the water with a BBQ and a fire pit is all yours. Enjoy and evening with friends as you watch the sun set. This fully furnished home can be yours, all you need to bring is your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
924 W STARVIEW Avenue
924 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 28

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
41380 W GANLEY Way
41380 West Ganley Way, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2236 sqft
Four bedroom plus a den and 3 bathroom house. Brand new. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect for operate a group home. For Group Home business please call for special price.

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
19294 N DEL MAR Avenue
19294 North Del Mar Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1504 sqft
Fully furnished and waiting for you to come enjoy our Arizona winters! All one level, large kitchen and a huge counter top make this home a truly amazing find! Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice covered patio with chairs with barbeque! Minimum

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
175 E PATTON Avenue
175 Patton Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Three bedroom home in new subdivision of Coolidge. complete with all appliance, this house is move in ready. Large back yard, very comfortable property, with no one behind the house. One story house, with a one car extra deep garage.
City Guide for Casa Grande, AZ

"Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Gotta pack, come on, get a move on, Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Ain't coming back, Wheels, get a move on" -- From "The Lights of Tucson" by Jim Campbell

Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Casa Grande, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casa Grande apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Casa Grande 2 BedroomsCasa Grande 3 BedroomsCasa Grande Apartments with Balcony
Casa Grande Apartments with GarageCasa Grande Apartments with ParkingCasa Grande Apartments with Pool
Casa Grande Dog Friendly ApartmentsCasa Grande Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College