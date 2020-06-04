All apartments in Carefree
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

7502 E CAREFREE Drive

7502 East Carefree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7502 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ 85377

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very charming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on 1st floor walk town restaurants bars. Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have any available units?
7502 E CAREFREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carefree, AZ.
What amenities does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have?
Some of 7502 E CAREFREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 E CAREFREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7502 E CAREFREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 E CAREFREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive offer parking?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have a pool?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

