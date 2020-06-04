Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carefree, AZ
/
7502 E CAREFREE Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7502 E CAREFREE Drive
7502 East Carefree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Carefree
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Furnished Apartments
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
7502 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ 85377
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very charming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on 1st floor walk town restaurants bars. Owner/agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have any available units?
7502 E CAREFREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carefree, AZ
.
What amenities does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have?
Some of 7502 E CAREFREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7502 E CAREFREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7502 E CAREFREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 E CAREFREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carefree
.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive offer parking?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have a pool?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 E CAREFREE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 E CAREFREE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
