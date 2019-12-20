8794 S 254th Dr

Amenities
Brand new home in Buckeye! Never lived in before! - Rare opportunity to lease a brand new never lived in before home in Buckeye! This 5 bedroom home has 3 full baths, loads of sq ft and is handy to I-10, shopping, restaurants, etc yet the development is tucked away off by itself and away from the city noise! One bedroom and bath downstairs, downstairs den, loft upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with XXL granite island, appliances, and upgraded flooring throughout all of the home. You'll want to see this one.....it's not often a brand new home is available for rent. Backyard will have rock installed before you move in. Owner prefers no pets $10 monthly Admin Fee. $1500 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, Buckeye rental tax 2%
Minimum rental requirements (some individual property owner's may vary slightly from this)
Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least three times the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5148724)