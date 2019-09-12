3190 N EVERGREEN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A home for family love! The pillared wrap around front porch welcomes you to this light and bright home. Open airy with a split master floor plan, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, great room, den/office plus a 3 car tandem garage. Extensive tie flooring, upgraded cabinets, granite slab kitchen island, gas cook top, wood like flooring. Master bath features granite counters. This energy efficient home features grass front and back. Plus a water system & pre wired security system. Verrado offers 6 miles of parks, paths, trails and a Main Street with shopping & dining. The ultimate in quality of life. Come see!