Buckeye, AZ
3190 N EVERGREEN Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

3190 N EVERGREEN Street

3190 North Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

3190 North Evergreen Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
A home for family love! The pillared wrap around front porch welcomes you to this light and bright home. Open airy with a split master floor plan, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, great room, den/office plus a 3 car tandem garage. Extensive tie flooring, upgraded cabinets, granite slab kitchen island, gas cook top, wood like flooring. Master bath features granite counters. This energy efficient home features grass front and back. Plus a water system & pre wired security system. Verrado offers 6 miles of parks, paths, trails and a Main Street with shopping & dining. The ultimate in quality of life. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street have any available units?
3190 N EVERGREEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street have?
Some of 3190 N EVERGREEN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3190 N EVERGREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3190 N EVERGREEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3190 N EVERGREEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3190 N EVERGREEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 3190 N EVERGREEN Street offers parking.
Does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3190 N EVERGREEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street have a pool?
No, 3190 N EVERGREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 3190 N EVERGREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3190 N EVERGREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3190 N EVERGREEN Street has units with dishwashers.
