Buckeye, AZ
24984 W. Hidalgo Dr.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:35 AM

24984 W. Hidalgo Dr.

24984 West Hidalgo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24984 West Hidalgo Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with loft and pool!! Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings features separate family and living rooms & stainless steel appliances + island in kitchen. All 4 bedrooms upstairs including the master suite with private bath, dual sinks, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet and private access to large balcony. Large backyard with covered patio and private pool!! Pool service is included in rent! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. have any available units?
24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. have?
Some of 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. offer parking?
No, 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. has a pool.
Does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24984 W. Hidalgo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
