Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apache Junction apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1440 N IDAHO Road
1440 North Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATE THRU SEPTEMBER BOOK NOW -Located near the base of the Superstition Mountains, The Goldminers Getaway is the perfect place to escape from all of life's pressures while taking in the natural wonders and

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
320 S MAIN Drive
320 South Main Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
700 sqft
The Inside: With a full 2 beds and 1 bath, move into this cozy home with full kitchen and living room. With wood style flooring, more than enough cabinets, and stove! Property has been newly painted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1180 West Diamond Avenue
1180 West Diamond Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
This is a lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with views of the superstition mountains from the eat in kitchen. Located Near Ironwood and Southern! Single story home with all kitchen appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11236 E QUARRY Avenue
11236 East Quarry Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located area of Mesa!! Private backyard with no neighbors behind and lots of space to enjoy. Home has neutral carpet and paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
46 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6280 E Roundup St
6280 East Roundup Street, Pinal County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Roundup - Property Id: 314323 Entire two story hillside home. Ramp to front door. 5 beds and 3 bath newly remodeled. Great location to work from home. Hike the trails or relax and watch the amazing Superstition Mountains from the backyard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant Furnished townhouse at the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9540 E TRAVERTINE Avenue
9540 East Travertine Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2250 sqft
Beautiful 4bd/2.5 bth in new luxury Cadence at Gateway planned community. Ready for immediate move-in. Home includes luxurious touches! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinets. All appliances included.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Marbella
2123 S Luther --
2123 South Luther Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2307 sqft
CLEAN and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a HUGE loft in the very desirable Marbella Gated Community. GILBERT SCHOOLS, Terrific cul-de- sac home in beautiful and quiet gated community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
963 N HILLRIDGE --
963 North Hillridge, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1397 sqft
Ready for next tenant. Beautiful, fully furnished home sitting on the 6th hole of the View Point Golf Course. You will feel right at home the minute you walk in the door. Spacious Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar and nook.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10342 E APERTURE Avenue
10342 East Aperture Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3034 sqft
4 BD 3 BA 3034 SQ FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN EASTMARK SOUTH IN MESA. LARGE LOT, DEN, GAME ROOM, TANDEM STYLE GARAGE, DOUBLE OVENS, 2 DISHWASHERS,

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Apache Junction, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apache Junction apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

