507 East 10th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 4 plex apt built in 2005, very beautiful and open layout, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, 2 full baths, tenant pays electric, Good Apache Junction neighborhood and close to US 60.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/391678



Walkthrough Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BMfxkIrOz4&feature=youtu.be



An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.



$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.