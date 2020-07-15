All apartments in Apache Junction
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:42 PM

507 East 10th Avenue

507 East 10th Avenue · (480) 409-3885
Location

507 East 10th Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 4 plex apt built in 2005, very beautiful and open layout, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, 2 full baths, tenant pays electric, Good Apache Junction neighborhood and close to US 60.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/391678

Walkthrough Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BMfxkIrOz4&feature=youtu.be

An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 East 10th Avenue have any available units?
507 East 10th Avenue has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
Is 507 East 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 East 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 East 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 East 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 507 East 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 507 East 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 507 East 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 East 10th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 East 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 East 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 East 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 East 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 East 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 East 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 East 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 East 10th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
