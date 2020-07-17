1225 N San Marcos Dr

Amenities

dishwasher bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher range

Major Cross Streets are Ironwood Dr. & Superstition Springs Blvd.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,200

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis, No Smoking

No Application Fees! Great unobstructed mountain views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apache Junction home on a huge 5 acre lot. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, a large family room, separate dining area and open kitchen. Tile flooring throughout with the exception of neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen features plenty of extra counter top and cabinet storage space, electric range and dishwasher. Master suite includes large garden tub, separate shower and closet. Unobstructed mountain views all around. Easy access to the 60 freeway and close to shopping, restaurants and schools.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.