Apache Junction, AZ
1225 N San Marcos Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

1225 N San Marcos Dr

1225 North San Marcos Drive · (480) 626-4062
Location

1225 North San Marcos Drive, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Major Cross Streets are Ironwood Dr. & Superstition Springs Blvd.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,200
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis, No Smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Great unobstructed mountain views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apache Junction home on a huge 5 acre lot. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, a large family room, separate dining area and open kitchen. Tile flooring throughout with the exception of neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen features plenty of extra counter top and cabinet storage space, electric range and dishwasher. Master suite includes large garden tub, separate shower and closet. Unobstructed mountain views all around. Easy access to the 60 freeway and close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 N San Marcos Dr have any available units?
1225 N San Marcos Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 N San Marcos Dr have?
Some of 1225 N San Marcos Dr's amenities include dishwasher, bathtub, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 N San Marcos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1225 N San Marcos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 N San Marcos Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apache Junction.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Dr offer parking?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Dr have a pool?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Dr have accessible units?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 N San Marcos Dr has units with dishwashers.
