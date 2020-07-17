1177 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed

Amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Spacious and open with neutral paint, incredible wood-look flooring throughout! Split bedroom plan, updated toilets, sinks, faucets, blinds, ceiling fans, and light fixtures. The great room is open to the dining and stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, white cabinetry, tile backsplash and gorgeous granite countertops. Large laundry room with washer and dryer! Low maintenance back yard is a great place to relax & enjoy the full-length covered patio. The cul-de-sac street allows for a much quieter neighborhood! Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.