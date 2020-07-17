All apartments in Apache Junction
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

1177 3rd Avenue

1177 West 3rd Avenue · (480) 696-6776
Location

1177 West 3rd Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Spacious and open with neutral paint, incredible wood-look flooring throughout! Split bedroom plan, updated toilets, sinks, faucets, blinds, ceiling fans, and light fixtures. The great room is open to the dining and stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, white cabinetry, tile backsplash and gorgeous granite countertops. Large laundry room with washer and dryer! Low maintenance back yard is a great place to relax & enjoy the full-length covered patio. The cul-de-sac street allows for a much quieter neighborhood! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 3rd Avenue have any available units?
1177 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 1177 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1177 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1177 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1177 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1177 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1177 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1177 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1177 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
