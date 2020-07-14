Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Choose from two or three bedrooms, each featuring a breakfast bar, microwave and dishwasher, hardwood flooring, walk-in closet, and much more!



Come enjoy lots of community pleasures at Sonoma Valley such as a sparkling swimming pool, soothing spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site and on-call maintenance, beautiful landscaping, basketball court, children's play area and easy access to freeways and shopping. Come and see why Sonoma Valley is the perfect place to call home!



We are located on a peaceful residential street in Apache Junction, Arizona yet are surrounded by restaurants, banks, and grocery stores. If you are feeling like Mexican food, pop over to Los Gringos Locos and if you feel like home cooking, head over to Dirtwater Springs. Need groceries to cook dinner? Safeway and Walmart are minutes away.