Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Sonoma Valley

975 S Royal Palm Rd · (480) 347-9894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,079

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,279

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoma Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Choose from two or three bedrooms, each featuring a breakfast bar, microwave and dishwasher, hardwood flooring, walk-in closet, and much more!\n\nCome enjoy lots of community pleasures at Sonoma Valley such as a sparkling swimming pool, soothing spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site and on-call maintenance, beautiful landscaping, basketball court, children's play area and easy access to freeways and shopping. Come and see why Sonoma Valley is the perfect place to call home!\n\nWe are located on a peaceful residential street in Apache Junction, Arizona yet are surrounded by restaurants, banks, and grocery stores. If you are feeling like Mexican food, pop over to Los Gringos Locos and if you feel like home cooking, head over to Dirtwater Springs. Need groceries to cook dinner? Safeway and Walmart are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $37 per adult
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Adim Fee
Pets Allowed:
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoma Valley have any available units?
Sonoma Valley offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,079 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,279. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonoma Valley have?
Some of Sonoma Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoma Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Valley is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Valley offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Valley offers parking.
Does Sonoma Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonoma Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Valley have a pool?
Yes, Sonoma Valley has a pool.
Does Sonoma Valley have accessible units?
No, Sonoma Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Sonoma Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoma Valley has units with dishwashers.
