40320 N Bell Meadow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court volleyball court

Enjoy Golf Green & Mountain Views from this house located within the exclusive guard gated Anthem Golf & Country Club. Professionally Landscaped Backyard with Stone Pavers, Built-in BBQ & Pizza Oven, Fire Bowl, and Raised Area for table/chairs/lounges. Views from Backyard, Master Bedroom & Great Room! Features Large Great Room, Master Bedroom with 2 Closets & TV Niche, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Den adjacent to Master Bedroom (perfect for office or 3rd Bedroom w/o closet), & Private 2nd Bedroom adjacent to a 2nd Bath. Kitchen has Stainless-steel appliances (side-by-side Refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, Gas Range, Microwave, & Dishwasher), Cherry Wood Cabinets, Corian Countertops, & Stainless-steel Sink/Faucet. Inside Laundry has Washer, Dryer, & Sink. Water Softener in Garage. Anthem is a resort-style master-planned community unlike any other community in the Valley, located on the North edge of Phoenix with easy access to the I-17. Anthem was started in 1999 and is a fully developed community for all ages. Anthem Country Club amenities include: Two 18-Hole Private Golf Courses with Putting Greens & Ranges, 2 Pro Shops, 2 Private Restaurants with Bars, 2 Fitness Centers with classes, 2 Pools with Spas, Steam Rooms, Saunas, Massage Rooms, and Tennis Courts. The Anthem Community Center (outside the gated Club) has additional amenities, including: Dog Park, Diving Pool, Water Park, Tot Pool, Volleyball Court, Indoor Basketball Court, Baseball Fields, Fitness Center, Indoor Rock Climbing Wall, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Skate Park, Picnic Areas, Multiple Playgrounds, Kids Train, Catch & Release Fishing, Walking Trails, and More. Within Anthem there are shopping centers, that include: Fry's, Safeway, Wal-Mart, CVS, Walgreens, Outlet Mall, Ace Hardware, Dunn Edwards & Sherwin Williams paint stores, Hampton Inn, numerous fast food and dining restaurants, and many other smaller stores and businesses.