Anthem, AZ
40320 N Bell Meadow Trail
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

40320 N Bell Meadow Trail

40320 North Bell Meadow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

40320 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Enjoy Golf Green & Mountain Views from this house located within the exclusive guard gated Anthem Golf & Country Club. Professionally Landscaped Backyard with Stone Pavers, Built-in BBQ & Pizza Oven, Fire Bowl, and Raised Area for table/chairs/lounges. Views from Backyard, Master Bedroom & Great Room! Features Large Great Room, Master Bedroom with 2 Closets & TV Niche, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Den adjacent to Master Bedroom (perfect for office or 3rd Bedroom w/o closet), & Private 2nd Bedroom adjacent to a 2nd Bath. Kitchen has Stainless-steel appliances (side-by-side Refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, Gas Range, Microwave, & Dishwasher), Cherry Wood Cabinets, Corian Countertops, & Stainless-steel Sink/Faucet. Inside Laundry has Washer, Dryer, & Sink. Water Softener in Garage. Anthem is a resort-style master-planned community unlike any other community in the Valley, located on the North edge of Phoenix with easy access to the I-17. Anthem was started in 1999 and is a fully developed community for all ages. Anthem Country Club amenities include: Two 18-Hole Private Golf Courses with Putting Greens & Ranges, 2 Pro Shops, 2 Private Restaurants with Bars, 2 Fitness Centers with classes, 2 Pools with Spas, Steam Rooms, Saunas, Massage Rooms, and Tennis Courts. The Anthem Community Center (outside the gated Club) has additional amenities, including: Dog Park, Diving Pool, Water Park, Tot Pool, Volleyball Court, Indoor Basketball Court, Baseball Fields, Fitness Center, Indoor Rock Climbing Wall, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Skate Park, Picnic Areas, Multiple Playgrounds, Kids Train, Catch & Release Fishing, Walking Trails, and More. Within Anthem there are shopping centers, that include: Fry's, Safeway, Wal-Mart, CVS, Walgreens, Outlet Mall, Ace Hardware, Dunn Edwards & Sherwin Williams paint stores, Hampton Inn, numerous fast food and dining restaurants, and many other smaller stores and businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have any available units?
40320 N Bell Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have?
Some of 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40320 N Bell Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail offers parking.
Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail has a pool.
Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40320 N Bell Meadow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
