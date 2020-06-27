All apartments in Anthem
Last updated August 10 2019 at 12:24 AM

2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail

2414 W Lewis and Clark Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2414 W Lewis and Clark Trl, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow!! Well maintained Amore model on corner lot with awesome backyard! Spacious great room with cozy fireplace, 3 generous bedrooms & more!

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail have any available units?
2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
Is 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail offer parking?
No, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail have a pool?
No, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail have accessible units?
No, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2414 West Lewis and Clark Trail has units with air conditioning.
