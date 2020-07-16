Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
3216 Clearwater Court
3216 Clearwater Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
3216 Clearwater Ct, Sherwood, AR 72120
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Questions call Lance Garner 501-912-6020 -
(RLNE2742644)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3216 Clearwater Court have any available units?
3216 Clearwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sherwood, AR
.
Is 3216 Clearwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Clearwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Clearwater Court pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sherwood
.
Does 3216 Clearwater Court offer parking?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Clearwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Clearwater Court have a pool?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Clearwater Court have accessible units?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Clearwater Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Clearwater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Clearwater Court does not have units with air conditioning.
