Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park package receiving

The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas. The property is located along Cantrell Road, which is an important road connecting the suburbs with the access to downtown and major highways. The property is located within the central submarket of Little Rock that features premium housing, employment, and lifestyle options. The property features fireplaces in 86 of 140 units. The community has 20, two-story buildings and 212 surface parking spaces.