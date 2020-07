Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within 1 mile of Park Plaza mall, St Vincent hospital, UAMS, Veterans Hospital as well as the Hillary Clinton Children's library. This home features central heat & air, new flooring throughout, a washer / dryer in unit and a very large deck with seating in the back for entertaining. All kitchen appliances are included and the home is sitting on a fenced corner lot.