Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment has been totally remodeled. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bathroom has new granite counter top on the vanity. New flooring and interior paint

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.