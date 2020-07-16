Amenities

5 Eleanor Ct., Little Rock AR 72212 - Large and updated 4br 2.5ba just off Hinson Rd.



Beautiful and large 4br 2.5ba home with over 2150sq ft just off Hinson Rd. near Pleasant Valley in Marlow Manor, West Little Rock.

$1475/mo and $1475 deposit and fees.



Many updates inside and out since 2015; laminate flooring in den, kitchen, and dining area. Carpet in formal living room, formal dining room, and bedrooms.

Updated kitchen; side by side fridge, stove, dishwasher, large laundry room off kitchen. Interior paint done in 2015, hvac replaced in 2015, new roof in 2015.

2 car garage, large back deck, great for entertaining, cozy backyard oasis with creek, and more!



Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching "5 Eleanor Ct." on youtube.



1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat under 50lbs may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

No section 8 housing.



Applications are submitted on our website. Qualifications and requirements can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.



