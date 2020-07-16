All apartments in Little Rock
5 Eleanor Ct.

5 Eleanor Court · (501) 834-1333
Location

5 Eleanor Court, Little Rock, AR 72212
Rock Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Eleanor Ct. · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2190 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Eleanor Ct., Little Rock AR 72212 - Large and updated 4br 2.5ba just off Hinson Rd. - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.

Beautiful and large 4br 2.5ba home with over 2150sq ft just off Hinson Rd. near Pleasant Valley in Marlow Manor, West Little Rock.
$1475/mo and $1475 deposit and fees.

Many updates inside and out since 2015; laminate flooring in den, kitchen, and dining area. Carpet in formal living room, formal dining room, and bedrooms.
Updated kitchen; side by side fridge, stove, dishwasher, large laundry room off kitchen. Interior paint done in 2015, hvac replaced in 2015, new roof in 2015.
2 car garage, large back deck, great for entertaining, cozy backyard oasis with creek, and more!

Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching "5 Eleanor Ct." on youtube.

1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat under 50lbs may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.
No section 8 housing.

Applications are submitted on our website. Qualifications and requirements can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.

(RLNE4311846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Eleanor Ct. have any available units?
5 Eleanor Ct. has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Eleanor Ct. have?
Some of 5 Eleanor Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Eleanor Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Eleanor Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Eleanor Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Eleanor Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Eleanor Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5 Eleanor Ct. offers parking.
Does 5 Eleanor Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Eleanor Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Eleanor Ct. have a pool?
No, 5 Eleanor Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Eleanor Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5 Eleanor Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Eleanor Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Eleanor Ct. has units with dishwashers.
