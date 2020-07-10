300 3rd, #706

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views. Amenities galore - secured parking, concierge, workout room, pool, hot tub, party room, grill and roof access. Cooper Grill Restaurant is onsite. Drink & eat in area breweries, bars, & restaurants. Close to shopping and theaters. What more could you want? This is easy living with lots to enjoy! Come see today -