Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:13 PM

300 3rd, #706

300 E 3rd St · (501) 960-0665
Location

300 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR 72201
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views. Amenities galore - secured parking, concierge, workout room, pool, hot tub, party room, grill and roof access. Cooper Grill Restaurant is onsite. Drink & eat in area breweries, bars, & restaurants. Close to shopping and theaters. What more could you want? This is easy living with lots to enjoy! Come see today -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 3rd, #706 have any available units?
300 3rd, #706 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 3rd, #706 have?
Some of 300 3rd, #706's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 3rd, #706 currently offering any rent specials?
300 3rd, #706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 3rd, #706 pet-friendly?
No, 300 3rd, #706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 300 3rd, #706 offer parking?
Yes, 300 3rd, #706 offers parking.
Does 300 3rd, #706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 3rd, #706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 3rd, #706 have a pool?
Yes, 300 3rd, #706 has a pool.
Does 300 3rd, #706 have accessible units?
No, 300 3rd, #706 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 3rd, #706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 3rd, #706 has units with dishwashers.
