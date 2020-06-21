2805 Foxcroft Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen and bathrooms both have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Washer

Dryer



You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information;

All Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Patio

Enclosed Screen Porch

Driveway

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard

Access to pool and clubhouse

Lawncare Included!



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.