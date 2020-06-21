2805 Foxcroft Road

Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen and bathrooms both have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer
You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information;
All Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Enclosed Screen Porch
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard
Access to pool and clubhouse
Lawncare Included!
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.