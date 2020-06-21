All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 2805 Foxcroft Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
2805 Foxcroft Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:56 PM

2805 Foxcroft Road

2805 Foxcroft Road · (501) 209-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Riverdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2805 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR 72227
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen and bathrooms both have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer

You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information;
All Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Enclosed Screen Porch
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard
Access to pool and clubhouse
Lawncare Included!

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Foxcroft Road have any available units?
2805 Foxcroft Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Foxcroft Road have?
Some of 2805 Foxcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Foxcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Foxcroft Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Foxcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Foxcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 2805 Foxcroft Road offer parking?
No, 2805 Foxcroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Foxcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Foxcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Foxcroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Foxcroft Road has a pool.
Does 2805 Foxcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 2805 Foxcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Foxcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Foxcroft Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2805 Foxcroft Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd
Little Rock, AR 72205
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72211
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72211
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30
Little Rock, AR 72209
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity