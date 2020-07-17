1508 S Gaines St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit internet access

Wonderfully large 2 bedroom in a Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 303919



Located in the Governor's Mansion Historic District and SOMA, Apt. 1 is a large 3 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, central heat and air, large front porch with porch swing and access to a fenced in yard with gardening space, fire pit and outdoor seating. If you've dreamed of living in a victorian home with loads of character, this just might be perfect for

you.



This property is also equipped with Hyper-Leap hight speed internet.



$25 application fee per adult. Minimum 650 credit score preferred.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303919

Property Id 303919



(RLNE5870532)