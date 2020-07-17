All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1508 S Gaines St 1

1508 South Gaines Street · (501) 772-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 South Gaines Street, Little Rock, AR 72202
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
Wonderfully large 2 bedroom in a Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 303919

Located in the Governor's Mansion Historic District and SOMA, Apt. 1 is a large 3 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, central heat and air, large front porch with porch swing and access to a fenced in yard with gardening space, fire pit and outdoor seating. If you've dreamed of living in a victorian home with loads of character, this just might be perfect for
you.

This property is also equipped with Hyper-Leap hight speed internet.

$25 application fee per adult. Minimum 650 credit score preferred.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303919
Property Id 303919

(RLNE5870532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 S Gaines St 1 have any available units?
1508 S Gaines St 1 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 S Gaines St 1 have?
Some of 1508 S Gaines St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 S Gaines St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 S Gaines St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 S Gaines St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 S Gaines St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1508 S Gaines St 1 offer parking?
No, 1508 S Gaines St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1508 S Gaines St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 S Gaines St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 S Gaines St 1 have a pool?
No, 1508 S Gaines St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1508 S Gaines St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1508 S Gaines St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 S Gaines St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 S Gaines St 1 has units with dishwashers.
