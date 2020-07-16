Rent Calculator
All apartments in Little Rock
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
13518 Marietta Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM
1 of 15
13518 Marietta Drive
13518 Marietta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13518 Marietta Drive, Little Rock, AR 72103
Chicot West I-30 South
Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
This home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, furnished kitchen, hardwood and tile floors, central heat and air, fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13518 Marietta Drive have any available units?
13518 Marietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Little Rock Rent Report
.
Is 13518 Marietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13518 Marietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13518 Marietta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13518 Marietta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 13518 Marietta Drive offer parking?
No, 13518 Marietta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13518 Marietta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13518 Marietta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13518 Marietta Drive have a pool?
No, 13518 Marietta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13518 Marietta Drive have accessible units?
No, 13518 Marietta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13518 Marietta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13518 Marietta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13518 Marietta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13518 Marietta Drive has units with air conditioning.
