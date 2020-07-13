/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive
1141 Sundowner Ranch Ave, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1650 sqft
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 2 bath - Great location, HUGE Master, Open Floor Plan - ZERO Deposit on approved applications with the Lease Lock Program. - Highly desirable neighborhood in Prairie Grove.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Captain Marshall
480 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1685 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath in Sundowner Estates Prairie Grove, AR - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
818 Hindman Dr #2
818 Hindman Dr, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!! *Please note these pictures are of
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
460 Captain Marshall St
460 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1611 sqft
460 Captain Marshall St Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home available in Prairie Grove! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 N Meadowlands Drive
960 North Meadowlands Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
4 Bedroom Home, close to the U of A, for Rent - 960 N Meadowlands Drive is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in a great location close to I-49 and the U of A.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5094 West Claxton Circle
5094 West Claxton Circle, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2633 sqft
Excellent newer home with community park and trails!! HUGE living room, two eating areas (one could double as office or at home study area), bonus lounge upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large pantry, and 2 car garage.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4312 SW Pecan ST
4312 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing Subdv. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1284 Cannondale DR
1284 North Cannondale Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1442 sqft
Nice home three bedroom, two bathroom home in Sage Meadows Subdivision. Home has fireplace in living room and pass-through window from kitchen to living room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets negotiable with $500 non-refundable fee.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1155 S Craftsman ST
1155 South Craftsman Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. You won't want to miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West 62
2948 W Old Farmington Road
2948 West Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
2948 W Old Farmington Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Fayetteville AR - 2948 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR, is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
White Rock
6118 Milliken BND
6118 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1433 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now. Check out this cute 3bd/2ba duplex. *Tenants responsible for all utilities and maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1075.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
White Rock
6116 Milliken BND
6116 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1433 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex. *Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1125
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4442 Anthem DR
4442 West Anthem Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1452 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now! Check out this great 3bd/2ba home in Sloanbrooke Subdivision. Features granite countertops and fenced in back yard. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 N Powderhorn Drive
203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West 62
2954 W Old Farmington Road
2954 West Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
2954 W Old Farmington Road Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent Fayetteville - 2954 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
Results within 10 miles of Prairie Grove
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 10 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2028 N Leverett AVE
2028 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Coming soon! Available early August. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this great 2bd/2ba condo. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Deposit $1100. Pets negotiable.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875