furnished apartments
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Downtown Bentonville
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.
Downtown Bentonville
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.
Downtown Bentonville
321 C ST
321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1232 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical
Downtown Bentonville
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this
Downtown Bentonville
212 SE A St Apt 11
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 1 bed/1 bath, first floor condo, just 2 blocks from Bentonville Square! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to 3 museums, Razorback Greenway bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
202 SW Tunbridge Dr
202 Tunbridge Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3070 sqft
202 SW Tunbridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Short Term Rental Only-Partially Furnished - Short Term Rental Only/Month-to-Month. Partially furnished.
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Pinnacle Country Club
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.
Pinnacle Country Club
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.
Pinnacle Country Club
7 Prairie Dunes CT
7 Prairie Dunes Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1961 sqft
Right in the heart of NWA, the gorgeous townhome located inside the Pinnacle Country Club gates will fill all of your needs. Open floor plan, fully furnished, with optional bedroom set up, washer/dryer, whirlpool bath, private back patio.
