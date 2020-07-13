Apartment List
/
AR
/
van buren
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:37 AM

33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
1514 North 24th Street Side A Available 08/01/20 3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 North 29th Street
1703 North 29th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1176 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren - This cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is move in ready! Centrally located in Van Buren in a great neighborhood, with a large fenced in backyard for extra space.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2109 Kelley Hwy
2109 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
2109 KELLY HWY - RENT TO OWN 2 BED 1 BATH , LARGE FRONT PORCH WITH SWING, VINYL FLOOR, NEW MINI-SPLIT UNIT INSTALLED, GAS RANGE $650 DOWN $650/MONTH FOR 20 YEARS (RLNE5914733)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Summit Terrace
1501 N 37th St, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
750 sqft
Tenants pay Electric only 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment water is paid tenant is responsible for electric. Now available for rent $365 a month with a $300.00 deposit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1511 N 39th
1511 North 39th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
Cute home for lease! Coming Soon! - Nice home located on the Northside! Full of character and charm! Has a fenced in back yard and pet friendly! Call Investors Property Management for more information at 479-434-6837! No Cats Allowed (RLNE2653915)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3011 N. L Street
3011 L Street North, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
3011 N. L St-All Utilities Paid - Utilities paid up to $200 per month, 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex, shared fenced yard, Pets have a $100 non refundable pet fee and $25/month for 1st pet and $10/month each additional. (RLNE1891623)

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. 28TH ST
2309 North 28th Street, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$350
900 sqft
RENT TO OWN FORT SMITH - 2 bed room 1 bath with storage shed or carport. Rent to Own for $350/down and $350/month for 20 years. AS IS (RLNE4625017)
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 09/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Ingalls Lane B
2020 Ingalls Ln, Alma, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
2020 Ingalls Lane B Available 08/01/20 3 Br Duplex for Rent in Alma! - Beautiful , conveniently located duplex for rent in Alma. Lots of appeal, Spacious 1500 sq ft three bedroom, two bathroom sits in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34
2921 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34 in Fort Smith. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
3604 Brooken Hill Drive
3604 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1636 sqft
3604 Brooken Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 For Rent! Bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 4 bedroom , 3 bathroom home just recently was converted over to all electric. We have installed a new AC and also a new water heater.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
2913 Kendall Ave
2913 Kendall Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1727 sqft
2913 Kendall Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Home for Rent! - This newly remodeled home is 3 bedroom and 2 bath with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances , eat in kitchen and formal dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6808 Riley Park DR
6808 Riley Park Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3678 sqft
Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Similar Pages

Van Buren 3 BedroomsVan Buren Apartments with Garage
Van Buren Apartments with ParkingVan Buren Dog Friendly Apartments
Van Buren Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, ARFarmington, AR
Prairie Grove, ARTahlequah, OKGreenwood, AR
Poteau, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas