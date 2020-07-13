/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:37 AM
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
1514 North 24th Street Side A Available 08/01/20 3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 North 29th Street
1703 North 29th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1176 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren - This cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is move in ready! Centrally located in Van Buren in a great neighborhood, with a large fenced in backyard for extra space.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2109 Kelley Hwy
2109 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
2109 KELLY HWY - RENT TO OWN 2 BED 1 BATH , LARGE FRONT PORCH WITH SWING, VINYL FLOOR, NEW MINI-SPLIT UNIT INSTALLED, GAS RANGE $650 DOWN $650/MONTH FOR 20 YEARS (RLNE5914733)
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Summit Terrace
1501 N 37th St, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
750 sqft
Tenants pay Electric only 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment water is paid tenant is responsible for electric. Now available for rent $365 a month with a $300.00 deposit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1511 N 39th
1511 North 39th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
Cute home for lease! Coming Soon! - Nice home located on the Northside! Full of character and charm! Has a fenced in back yard and pet friendly! Call Investors Property Management for more information at 479-434-6837! No Cats Allowed (RLNE2653915)
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3011 N. L Street
3011 L Street North, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
3011 N. L St-All Utilities Paid - Utilities paid up to $200 per month, 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex, shared fenced yard, Pets have a $100 non refundable pet fee and $25/month for 1st pet and $10/month each additional. (RLNE1891623)
1 of 10
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. 28TH ST
2309 North 28th Street, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$350
900 sqft
RENT TO OWN FORT SMITH - 2 bed room 1 bath with storage shed or carport. Rent to Own for $350/down and $350/month for 20 years. AS IS (RLNE4625017)
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 09/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Ingalls Lane B
2020 Ingalls Ln, Alma, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
2020 Ingalls Lane B Available 08/01/20 3 Br Duplex for Rent in Alma! - Beautiful , conveniently located duplex for rent in Alma. Lots of appeal, Spacious 1500 sq ft three bedroom, two bathroom sits in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34
2921 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34 in Fort Smith. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
3604 Brooken Hill Drive
3604 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1636 sqft
3604 Brooken Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 For Rent! Bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 4 bedroom , 3 bathroom home just recently was converted over to all electric. We have installed a new AC and also a new water heater.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
2913 Kendall Ave
2913 Kendall Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1727 sqft
2913 Kendall Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Home for Rent! - This newly remodeled home is 3 bedroom and 2 bath with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances , eat in kitchen and formal dining area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6808 Riley Park DR
6808 Riley Park Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3678 sqft
Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.