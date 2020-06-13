Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Fort Smith, AR with garage

Fort Smith apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
600 Chateau
600 Chateau Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1366 sqft
600 Chateau Available 07/01/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Beautiful Home for Lease! - Updated pics coming soon for this 1,366 sf - beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage- traditional style house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Two Sisters Ct
504 Two Sisters Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3066 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
6204 Meadow Brook DR
6204 Meadow Brook Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2558 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 plus an office room, 2 full baths, high cathedral ceilings, gorgeous custom built home with beautiful rock fireplace, in-direct light at the formal dining room, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower, enormous space and gorgeous

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1201 North 37th
1201 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1180 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1223 North 37th
1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1320 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5702 Whitney CIR
5702 Whitney Circle, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Very nice duplex in a great area. 2 bedrooms 2 bath with a fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3811 Gary ST
3811 Gary Street, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1803 sqft
Totally updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
9200 Rogers AVE
9200 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2579 sqft
beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Home. New Paint. granite counters. Wood look tile floors. Walk in closets. large Family room with Rock Fireplace. Up to 1 acre........... apply with MRR.Managebuilding.com

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5500-5502 Summit Court - 5500
5500 Summit Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Features granite countertop, ceiling fans. I bedroom downstairs with private bath, 2 bedrooms upstairs with tub and shower combination. 1 mile to University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5701 Free Ferry RD Unit #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1440 sqft
A bit of paradise in the middle of the city! Come see what living life in a gated community is all about. Large 1 bedroom condo w/spacious master suite on upper level w/enclosed porch.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6809 Veterans Avenue
6809 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

