Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

960 N Meadowlands Drive

960 North Meadowlands Drive · (479) 582-9310
Location

960 North Meadowlands Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 960 N Meadowlands Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home, close to the U of A, for Rent - 960 N Meadowlands Drive is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in a great location close to I-49 and the U of A. Corner lot with a nice size fenced in backyard. The home has been completely remolded/refinished on the inside; flooring, painting, windows, plumbing & electrical, etc. are all brand new! The home comes with all new kitchen appliances including a side by side refrigerator, a Bosch ultra quiet dishwasher, glass top electric range, & a over the range microwave. If you'd like more information call Teresa at 479-582-9310. Or if you'd like to secure the home for yourself go to our website and fill out your applications, rpmfirstchoice.com, and place your security deposit down today!

Liability insurance is required, call our office for more information!

Rent: $1700
Deposit: $1700
Application Fee: $55 per adult

***PHOTOS ARE FROM 1 YEAR AGO WHEN THE HOME WAS LAST RENTED***

(RLNE5878455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 N Meadowlands Drive have any available units?
960 N Meadowlands Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 N Meadowlands Drive have?
Some of 960 N Meadowlands Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 N Meadowlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
960 N Meadowlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 N Meadowlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 N Meadowlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 960 N Meadowlands Drive offer parking?
No, 960 N Meadowlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 960 N Meadowlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 N Meadowlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 N Meadowlands Drive have a pool?
No, 960 N Meadowlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 960 N Meadowlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 960 N Meadowlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 960 N Meadowlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 N Meadowlands Drive has units with dishwashers.
