Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Home, close to the U of A, for Rent - 960 N Meadowlands Drive is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in a great location close to I-49 and the U of A. Corner lot with a nice size fenced in backyard. The home has been completely remolded/refinished on the inside; flooring, painting, windows, plumbing & electrical, etc. are all brand new! The home comes with all new kitchen appliances including a side by side refrigerator, a Bosch ultra quiet dishwasher, glass top electric range, & a over the range microwave. If you'd like more information call Teresa at 479-582-9310. Or if you'd like to secure the home for yourself go to our website and fill out your applications, rpmfirstchoice.com, and place your security deposit down today!



Liability insurance is required, call our office for more information!



Rent: $1700

Deposit: $1700

Application Fee: $55 per adult



***PHOTOS ARE FROM 1 YEAR AGO WHEN THE HOME WAS LAST RENTED***



(RLNE5878455)