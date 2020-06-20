All apartments in Fayetteville
875 W Holly ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

875 W Holly ST

875 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, completely modern, all professional graded fixtures and amenities used, raised bowl sinks in baths, beautiful tiled shower, great room family room complete with kitchen island with sink, wood floors throughout except bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, glass door balcony lets in plenty of natural sunlight, separate bedroom downstairs has own entrance, 2 car garage, all brick. This is an absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

