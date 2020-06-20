875 W Holly ST

Amenities

Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, completely modern, all professional graded fixtures and amenities used, raised bowl sinks in baths, beautiful tiled shower, great room family room complete with kitchen island with sink, wood floors throughout except bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, glass door balcony lets in plenty of natural sunlight, separate bedroom downstairs has own entrance, 2 car garage, all brick. This is an absolute must see!