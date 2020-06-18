All apartments in Fayetteville
832 W Walker ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

832 W Walker ST

832 Walker Street · (479) 363-7153
Location

832 Walker Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Fayette Junction

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous Cottage in Great Location. Single story, light filled, updated home with lots of attention to detail. Hardwood and tile throughout. Front porch as well as fenced-in patio off of the office makes a great work from home environment, or entertainment area. Large outside enclosed storage building for bikes and gear. In one of Fayetteville's premier neighborhoods. Around the corner from one bike trail and across the street from a connection to another, so there is a wonderful procession of strollers, runners, bicycles and your neighbors, all in a peaceful tree-laden area. Easy access to amenities, 1 mile from Dickson Street, .5 to Neighborhood Market, 5 minutes to 49. Come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 W Walker ST have any available units?
832 W Walker ST has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 832 W Walker ST currently offering any rent specials?
832 W Walker ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 W Walker ST pet-friendly?
No, 832 W Walker ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 832 W Walker ST offer parking?
No, 832 W Walker ST does not offer parking.
Does 832 W Walker ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 W Walker ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 W Walker ST have a pool?
No, 832 W Walker ST does not have a pool.
Does 832 W Walker ST have accessible units?
No, 832 W Walker ST does not have accessible units.
Does 832 W Walker ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 W Walker ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 W Walker ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 W Walker ST does not have units with air conditioning.
