832 W Walker ST

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous Cottage in Great Location. Single story, light filled, updated home with lots of attention to detail. Hardwood and tile throughout. Front porch as well as fenced-in patio off of the office makes a great work from home environment, or entertainment area. Large outside enclosed storage building for bikes and gear. In one of Fayetteville's premier neighborhoods. Around the corner from one bike trail and across the street from a connection to another, so there is a wonderful procession of strollers, runners, bicycles and your neighbors, all in a peaceful tree-laden area. Easy access to amenities, 1 mile from Dickson Street, .5 to Neighborhood Market, 5 minutes to 49. Come see it today.