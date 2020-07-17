All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 730 West Stone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
730 West Stone Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

730 West Stone Street

730 West Stone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

730 West Stone Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Putnam

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 4 Bed/3.5 Bath modern home just down the street from the University of Arkansas and University bus stop. Easy access to Fayetteville square, the Public Library, the Greenway trail system, and plenty of dining & entertainment options! Open Floor Plan with upscale finishings and an amazing rooftop balcony! All appliances included.

Background & credit check required. Small breed pets allowed with non-refundable fee. Offered by Select Mgmt Group LLC @ The Griffin CO Commercial. Call 479.305.9313 or 479.756.1003 for showing Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 West Stone Street have any available units?
730 West Stone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 West Stone Street have?
Some of 730 West Stone Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 West Stone Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 West Stone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 West Stone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 West Stone Street is pet friendly.
Does 730 West Stone Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 West Stone Street offers parking.
Does 730 West Stone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 West Stone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 West Stone Street have a pool?
No, 730 West Stone Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 West Stone Street have accessible units?
No, 730 West Stone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 West Stone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 West Stone Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College