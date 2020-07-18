All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 7 S. West Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
7 S. West Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7 S. West Avenue

7 South West Avenue · (479) 273-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 South West Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 S. West Avenue · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
***7 S. West Avenue*** - Stunning craftsman style historic Fully Furnished home between Dickson St. and the Library. This home has tremendous attention to detail with original refinished wood floors, custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, the perfect front porch to relax, spacious covered back deck with a hot tub, off street parking, basement storage... Motorcycle/bike parking in basement. Utilize the trail system to walk or bike to U of A and Dickson St.

For more rentals please visit NWARealtyGroup.com.

(RLNE5862389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 S. West Avenue have any available units?
7 S. West Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 S. West Avenue have?
Some of 7 S. West Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 S. West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 S. West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 S. West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 S. West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7 S. West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7 S. West Avenue offers parking.
Does 7 S. West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 S. West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 S. West Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 S. West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 S. West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 S. West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 S. West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 S. West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7 S. West Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity