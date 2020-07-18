Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

***7 S. West Avenue*** - Stunning craftsman style historic Fully Furnished home between Dickson St. and the Library. This home has tremendous attention to detail with original refinished wood floors, custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, the perfect front porch to relax, spacious covered back deck with a hot tub, off street parking, basement storage... Motorcycle/bike parking in basement. Utilize the trail system to walk or bike to U of A and Dickson St.



(RLNE5862389)