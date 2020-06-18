All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 688 Betty Jo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
688 Betty Jo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

688 Betty Jo

688 North Betty Jo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

688 North Betty Jo Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
2 bedroom townhouse available! It is located right off Wedington near several U of A bus stops. The property includes all appliances, including washer and dryer. Water, trash and sewer paid! WiFi available for additional $25 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Betty Jo have any available units?
688 Betty Jo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 688 Betty Jo currently offering any rent specials?
688 Betty Jo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Betty Jo pet-friendly?
No, 688 Betty Jo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 688 Betty Jo offer parking?
No, 688 Betty Jo does not offer parking.
Does 688 Betty Jo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 Betty Jo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Betty Jo have a pool?
No, 688 Betty Jo does not have a pool.
Does 688 Betty Jo have accessible units?
No, 688 Betty Jo does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Betty Jo have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 Betty Jo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 Betty Jo have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 Betty Jo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College