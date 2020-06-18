2 bedroom townhouse available! It is located right off Wedington near several U of A bus stops. The property includes all appliances, including washer and dryer. Water, trash and sewer paid! WiFi available for additional $25 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 688 Betty Jo have any available units?
688 Betty Jo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.