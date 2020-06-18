All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 PM

609 W Dickson ST Unit #608

609 West Dickson Street · (479) 636-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft. Other amenities include a gas log fireplace, hardwood floors, solid surface counters tops, SS appliances, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. POA pays for all utilities, exterior maintenance, and a membership to Clubhaus Fitness across the street. Sit on your balcony and take in the sights of Dickson Street and the Walton Arts Center or walk out the front door and join in the fun! Seller to pay for all utilities, POA dues, and provide 1 parking spot in the lease amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 have any available units?
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 have?
Some of 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 currently offering any rent specials?
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 pet-friendly?
No, 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 offer parking?
Yes, 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 does offer parking.
Does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 have a pool?
No, 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 does not have a pool.
Does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 have accessible units?
No, 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 609 W Dickson ST Unit #608?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity