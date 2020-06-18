609 W Dickson ST Unit #608

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft. Other amenities include a gas log fireplace, hardwood floors, solid surface counters tops, SS appliances, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. POA pays for all utilities, exterior maintenance, and a membership to Clubhaus Fitness across the street. Sit on your balcony and take in the sights of Dickson Street and the Walton Arts Center or walk out the front door and join in the fun! Seller to pay for all utilities, POA dues, and provide 1 parking spot in the lease amount.